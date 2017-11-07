Jeff Sessions Is Cooperating With the Wrong Branch of Congress

I’m glad to hear that the attorney general has agreed to appear before Congress and testify about all the lies he’s been telling.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Tuesday as part of its probe into Russian interference in the presidential election, The Hill confirmed on Tuesday. Sessions’s appearance will allow Democrats on the panel to pepper the Justice Department chief about his past statements concerning exchanges with Russian officials during the time he served the Trump campaign last year. Democrats are particularly interested in his ties to former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with Russians.

The only problem is that Sessions told most of his lies to the Senate, not the House. He perjured himself during his confirmation hearing in the Senate and he perjured himself again when he appeared before the Senate in both June and October.

I think he should be going to the Senate to correct the record. That’s what Senate Democrats are demanding, and going to speak with the House is more procrastination than responsiveness.