I figured that I’ll be keeping an eye on the election results throughout the evening, so why not do it together. I’ll post updates as I see them. Put yours in the comments and I’ll add them as appropriate.

Here’s my favorite tweet of the day that became a meme:

Me on election day in 2016 v. Me on election day in 2017 pic.twitter.com/VhEJD7468n — lyz lenz (@lyzl) November 7, 2017

And here’s some music that is appropriate for the day while we wait for the polls to close.