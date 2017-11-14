Trump’s Colossal Failure on Trade

One of the first things Donald Trump did as president was to pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement (TPP). While traveling in Asia, he was accommodating towards China and belligerent in Vietnam. That is the exact opposite of what the Obama administration was attempting to do with TPP—which was designed to work with Pacific rim countries to put pressure on China.

Meanwhile, here’s the big news that surfaced during the president’s trip:

President Trump delivered a fiery speech on trade here Friday, declaring that he would not allow the United States to be “taken advantage of anymore” and planned to place “America first.” And then, less than 24 hours later, 11 Pacific Rim countries collectively shrugged and moved on without the U.S. On Saturday, the countries announced they had reached a deal to move ahead with the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade pact that Trump threw into question when he withdrew from it earlier this year. The agreement represents something of a rebuke of Trump, coming near the end of his five-country, 12-day swing through Asia, and reflects the willingness of other nations to proceed without the buy-in of the United States.

It’s not hard to read between the lines and see how this is the opposite of making America great again.

Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, has assumed the leadership role. Canada, initially a reluctant member of the club, volunteered to host one of the first post-Trump meetings of the remaining TPP countries to work on a way forward — perhaps because research shows that Canadians will do better if they have preferential access that their American cousins lack. Smaller, poorer countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia wanted freer trade with the U.S. but agreed to consider improved access to countries such as Australia, Canada and Japan as a consolation prize for years of hard bargaining.

But to get an idea of just how badly Trump is failing when it comes to trade, take a look at this:

Lower trade barriers. Better protections for intellectual property. More banking transparency.

Those were some of the provisions in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, negotiated by the Obama administration, that Donald Trump bashed on the campaign trail and then withdrew from days after becoming president. Ten months later, as Trump heads to Vietnam during his trip to Asia, the White House says it is hoping to achieve these goals: Lower trade barriers. Better protections for intellectual property. More banking transparency.