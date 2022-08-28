Since 2005, the Washington Monthly has ranked colleges based on what they do for the country. It’s our answer to U.S News & World Report, which relies on crude and easily manipulated measures of wealth, exclusivity, and prestige. We rank liberal arts colleges—four-year institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees and that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional programs—based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service.

Click here for detailed methodology, here for the rest of our rankings, and here to download the full data set.

﻿RankName8-year graduation rateNumber of Pell graduatesNet price of attendance for families below $75,000 income% of loan principal remaining 5 years laterPredicted principal remainingSocial mobility rankResearch rankService rank
1Harvey Mudd College (CA)94%251864213%28%11147
2Pomona College (CA)95%64763228%37%121118
3Wesleyan University (CT)91%133836738%39%9454
4Washington and Lee University (VA)93%48392433%34%210439
5Berea College (KY)66%287418658%61%311055
6Williams College (MA)95%101508038%35%11890
7Swarthmore College (PA)95%54842042%35%36274
8Claremont McKenna College (CA)93%381101831%37%62599
9Lafayette College (PA)89%581236632%40%55653
10Amherst College (MA)95%93726441%37%151285
11Bryn Mawr College (PA)86%551471342%41%55537
12Haverford College (PA)92%461076536%36%48731
13Smith College (MA)89%1591169543%42%411320
14Middlebury College (VT)94%64986831%36%33318
15Grinnell College (IA)86%871431838%38%67924
16Macalester College (MN)89%781441332%38%462410
17Bowdoin College (ME)95%66968436%36%442012
18Carleton College (MN)93%581254429%33%54383
19College of Saint Benedict (MN)81%1161893937%47%261096
20Wellesley College (MA)92%112842041%36%506119
21Franklin and Marshall College (PA)85%821446041%44%132793
22Vassar College (NY)91%1521118038%34%421546
23Beloit College (WI)80%63908342%50%164947
24Hamilton College (NY)93%711090935%35%184660
25Connecticut College (CT)83%651780837%39%205745
26Colby College (ME)91%49360240%35%224170
27Mount Holyoke College (MA)85%1271593047%44%631634
28St. Olaf College (MN)88%1061312533%39%303558
29Whitman College (WA)88%432129027%39%682216
30Gustavus Adolphus College (MN)79%1451540441%42%238930
31Knox College (IL)75%891652445%51%61795
32Dickinson College (PA)84%671497041%41%318122
33Bucknell University (PA)89%962392134%37%2426125
34College of the Holy Cross (MA)91%1221734738%37%10102103
35University of MN–Morris (MN)*60%102504850%55%258457
36Davidson College (NC)92%57824042%39%2934124
37University of Richmond (VA)84%1451085541%40%2159106
38Colgate University (NY)90%821163341%37%3233104
39Simmons College of Kentucky (KY)23%15656N/A87%4195189
40Saint Mary's College (IN)78%671478743%49%1912269
41New College of Florida (FL)*64%46719451%47%741823
42Allegheny College (PA)75%1301855245%46%716913
43Wheaton College (IL)89%1341812331%38%4028135
44Trinity College (CT)84%671090945%42%348275
45Juniata College (PA)79%751904645%46%665836
46Occidental College (CA)84%1081669736%35%704435
47Hobart & William Smith Colls. (NY)79%872062245%43%89994
48Denison University (OH)85%1021669243%43%97903
49Bates College (ME)90%52923840%36%724532
50Kenyon College (OH)90%381419934%37%6021116
51Skidmore College (NY)88%951220241%41%3753128
52Gettysburg College (PA)84%831462537%40%457573
53DePauw University (IN)84%1011786842%47%2773150
54Saint John's University (MN)76%781711737%44%625168
55Tougaloo College (MS)41%1021357187%89%2862174
56St. Mary's College of MD (MD)*76%641134640%46%496892
57Bennett College (NC)44%872017086%89%3814062
58Sacred Heart Major Seminary (MI)65%132320556%53%7175201
59Barnard College (NY)93%1131440638%36%5319164
60Muhlenberg College (PA)83%631880842%42%3912380
61Kalamazoo College (MI)83%601811843%45%814349
62St. John's College (MD)72%221704140%44%5840144
63Colorado College (CO)88%501052335%36%863864
64Bethune-Cookman University (FL)39%3381608887%87%17162175
65Albion College (MI)65%631195552%56%598398
66Linfield College (OR)72%1082292545%49%5110797
67Pitzer College (CA)85%401284242%39%11310311
68Hampshire College (MA)67%571868747%46%168231
69Univ. of NH–Manchester (NH)*61%531043844%45%8190196
70Virginia Military Institute (VA)*78%53988837%42%5615276
71Thomas Aquinas College (CA)81%301843528%43%14119201
72Rust College (MS)33%1301009581%86%43164105
73Centre College (KY)84%531617444%41%997733
74Salem College (NC)57%1051598766%62%6414288
75Lewis & Clark College (OR)78%1112265241%41%1493015
76University of Mary Washington (VA)*69%1681605647%47%7611456
77Univ. of NC–Asheville (NC)*63%253986358%51%806391
78Coe College (IA)67%791629744%48%8211841
79Lake Forest College (IL)72%1431875049%49%4795169
80Bard College (NY)75%841924541%49%957244
81University of Puget Sound (WA)78%1102805441%40%1227019
82Willamette University (OR)75%1002546843%44%9342109
83Goucher College (MD)66%691992448%54%11012621
84Whittier College (CA)68%1522097356%55%10413525
85St. Lawrence University (NY)84%961528541%43%9113340
86Agnes Scott College (GA)69%851811965%58%1376517
87Scripps College (CA)87%311530634%35%8561138
88Wartburg College (IA)67%971837845%48%1381487
89Lycoming College (PA)68%1001500352%54%35134195
90Hartwick College (NY)58%1062064449%55%9612950
91Sewanee–Univ. of the South (TN)81%652057244%41%11910029
92Union College (NY)87%891599838%40%52157167
93Wabash College (IN)74%511525651%44%9860136
94Furman University (SC)81%832043744%39%1434828
95St. John's College (NM)51%252243448%48%11454111
96Trinity University (TX)79%841485236%40%1393952
97Hope College (MI)79%1591876742%44%11252113
98Wofford College (SC)80%772013047%42%8414794
99Drew University (NJ)62%951873754%52%10611559
100College of Wooster (OH)74%1021720644%45%1364742
101Claflin University (SC)52%2761939284%86%9413286
102Soka University of America (CA)92%311233758%50%69138165
103Cornell College (IA)72%972163052%47%1637814
104CUNY Medgar Evers College (NY)*24%290595468%79%65160183
105Washington & Jefferson College (PA)73%742181649%47%8796151
106Reed College (OR)82%561726540%35%17010120
107Houghton College (NY)72%1022282344%49%10293132
108Ripon College (WI)68%691549652%50%10980126
109Central College (IA)68%891858445%47%1621619
110Westminster College (PA)69%1121709849%51%10718561
111Saint Anselm College (NH)77%772234741%41%11616366
112Hendrix College (AR)78%701478844%40%14629100
113Covenant College (GA)67%682060639%45%77146172
114Oberlin College (OH)86%631645736%38%15717133
115Augustana College (IL)76%1361893346%45%105117130
116Rhodes College (TN)82%701796546%39%1339263
117Albright College (PA)59%1351705658%60%83172145
118Simpson University (CA)72%1572148355%59%88180127
119Warren Wilson College (NC)52%592169350%51%1781112
120Illinois College (IL)66%711355748%52%92150140
121Bennington College (VT)71%332318045%49%12312182
122Washington College (MD)72%471847047%47%73143184
123Susquehanna University (PA)72%1092037146%45%103145134
124MA College of Liberal Arts (MA)*58%1361411360%56%79176158
125Earlham College (IN)69%561633647%50%15336110
126Bryn Athyn College (PA)52%151692552%60%75167179
127Ursinus College (PA)78%872394644%43%11567170
128Concordia College–Moorhead (MN)72%1391913041%45%12810681
129SUNY Purchase College (NY)*67%2971575857%52%78173163
130Randolph College (VA)60%362014259%56%1488851
131Providence Christian College (CA)61%82068558%60%57195201
132Saint Norbert College (WI)72%1092144644%45%14213938
133Monmouth College (IL)57%1041436252%53%12513684
134Univ. of Virginia's Coll.–Wise (VA)*47%134893464%60%90165157
135Dillard University (LA)43%1651712784%83%1457477
136Wittenberg University (OH)65%931893552%47%1557165
137Lawrence University (WI)79%751661745%43%14064118
138Presbyterian College (SC)66%521723752%54%12415487
139Luther College (IA)78%1021963741%44%13586112
140Saint Vincent College (PA)74%991665349%48%111131152
141Transylvania University (KY)74%632068649%43%1479178
142Sweet Briar College (VA)54%342078652%54%121108142
143Saint Michael's College (VT)79%812294540%43%14194101
144Bloomfield College (NJ)33%1571868575%79%101183146
145Stonehill College (MA)80%812588239%41%129112108
146Wheaton College (MA)79%832170046%42%108178137
147Westminster College (MO)59%571921254%52%16914162
148Hanover College (IN)67%871637253%49%12697160
149Austin College (TX)70%751762950%46%15666122
150Cheyney University of PA (PA)* ^^24%891168686%85%134159107
151Southwestern University (TX)73%812167444%46%15485117
152Univ. of Pittsburgh–Greensburg (PA)*37%911470147%50%100169188
153Sarah Lawrence College (NY)79%552802943%42%15176141
154Wells College (NY)55%561754060%59%130120149
155Ohio Wesleyan University (OH)68%882195150%48%16098102
156Maryville College (TN)57%911628956%50%17114126
157Westmont College (CA)76%742525441%42%118124186
158Gordon College (MA)71%802251643%48%15912796
159Lane College (TN)28%1911348385%89%120194153
160Spelman College (GA)77%2144087084%78%1863748
161University of Maine–Machias (ME)*35%42744066%66%117186182
162Virginia Union University (VA)33%1302069083%89%127168171
163Roanoke College (VA)68%1112138549%47%144125159
164Franklin College (IN)62%751706857%50%16117995
165Virginia Wesleyan University (VA)52%1062173163%58%17217143
166Bethany Lutheran College (MN)53%441261347%52%132182166
167Millsaps College (MS)67%352000156%54%16555178
168Aquinas College (MI)60%1131481456%53%158153154
169Bridgewater College (VA)64%1011718251%52%131170190
170Hollins University (VA)56%501800259%53%173113123
171Meredith College (NC)61%1072067856%52%17915172
172Georgetown College (KY)55%651575659%49%18715527
173Bethany College (WV)42%481426963%60%17718471
174Guilford College (NC)50%2062083167%59%18213089
175Paine College (GA)23%511397586%90%152166191
176Johnson C. Smith University (NC)39%1001933685%87%175116143
177Centenary College of Louisiana (LA)53%442081152%51%18587114
178Univ. of Science & Arts of Okla. (OK)*41%47675767%63%164191155
179Martin University (IN)9%291467283%90%166195148
180Randall University (OK)38%141511770%71%150195198
181Emmanuel College (MA)67%1132651655%47%181192115
182Morehouse College (GA)54%1743349082%75%19532139
183Allen University (SC)25%661411587%90%167189181
184Randolph-Macon College (VA)64%722143251%48%174156187
185Ouachita Baptist University (AR)65%831732751%47%188144129
186Oakwood University (AL)49%1122521583%81%194101121
187Hampden-Sydney College (VA)65%432632146%44%184158168
188University of the West (CA)54%41036778%72%176195176
189Lyon College (AR)47%511658358%53%193137131
190Holy Cross College (IN)45%401943158%51%183195185
191Hebrew Theological College (IL)9%141616843%58%180177199
192Young Harris College (GA)40%631743559%58%19618779
193Oglethorpe University (GA)48%681972167%57%189149192
194Ave Maria University (FL)56%521429257%51%190174180
195Eckerd College (FL)65%1242864556%46%20112867
196Fisk University (TN)37%522414086%80%19950161
197Southern Virginia University (VA)40%661703763%55%191193177
198Pillar College (NJ)37%461909573%71%192195197
199Marymount Manhattan College (NY)48%833320758%54%197181156
200Birmingham-Southern College (AL)67%482056556%47%202105173
201East-West University (IL)23%1071852880%75%198195194
202King's College (NY)51%383197945%48%200188200
203Beulah Heights University (GA)25%391116287%72%203195193
Definitions:
Pell/non-Pell graduation gap: graduation rate for Pell students minus the graduation rate for non-Pell students; a positive number indicates that students who receive Pell grants graduate at a higher rate than those who don’t, and vice versa.
* = public
° = for-profit
^^ Under heightened financial monitoring by the U.S. Department of Education