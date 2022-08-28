Since 2005, the Washington Monthly has ranked colleges based on what they do for the country. It’s our answer to U.S News & World Report, which relies on crude and easily manipulated measures of wealth, exclusivity, and prestige. We rank liberal arts colleges—four-year institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees and that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional programs—based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service.
Click here for detailed methodology, here for the rest of our rankings, and here to download the full data set.
|Rank
|Name
|8-year graduation rate
|Number of Pell graduates
|Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income
|% of loan principal remaining 5 years later
|Predicted principal remaining
|Social mobility rank
|Research rank
|Service rank
|1
|Harvey Mudd College (CA)
|94%
|25
|18642
|13%
|28%
|1
|1
|147
|2
|Pomona College (CA)
|95%
|64
|7632
|28%
|37%
|12
|11
|18
|3
|Wesleyan University (CT)
|91%
|133
|8367
|38%
|39%
|9
|4
|54
|4
|Washington and Lee University (VA)
|93%
|48
|3924
|33%
|34%
|2
|104
|39
|5
|Berea College (KY)
|66%
|287
|4186
|58%
|61%
|3
|110
|55
|6
|Williams College (MA)
|95%
|101
|5080
|38%
|35%
|11
|8
|90
|7
|Swarthmore College (PA)
|95%
|54
|8420
|42%
|35%
|36
|2
|74
|8
|Claremont McKenna College (CA)
|93%
|38
|11018
|31%
|37%
|6
|25
|99
|9
|Lafayette College (PA)
|89%
|58
|12366
|32%
|40%
|5
|56
|53
|10
|Amherst College (MA)
|95%
|93
|7264
|41%
|37%
|15
|12
|85
|11
|Bryn Mawr College (PA)
|86%
|55
|14713
|42%
|41%
|55
|5
|37
|12
|Haverford College (PA)
|92%
|46
|10765
|36%
|36%
|48
|7
|31
|13
|Smith College (MA)
|89%
|159
|11695
|43%
|42%
|41
|13
|20
|14
|Middlebury College (VT)
|94%
|64
|9868
|31%
|36%
|33
|31
|8
|15
|Grinnell College (IA)
|86%
|87
|14318
|38%
|38%
|67
|9
|24
|16
|Macalester College (MN)
|89%
|78
|14413
|32%
|38%
|46
|24
|10
|17
|Bowdoin College (ME)
|95%
|66
|9684
|36%
|36%
|44
|20
|12
|18
|Carleton College (MN)
|93%
|58
|12544
|29%
|33%
|54
|3
|83
|19
|College of Saint Benedict (MN)
|81%
|116
|18939
|37%
|47%
|26
|109
|6
|20
|Wellesley College (MA)
|92%
|112
|8420
|41%
|36%
|50
|6
|119
|21
|Franklin and Marshall College (PA)
|85%
|82
|14460
|41%
|44%
|13
|27
|93
|22
|Vassar College (NY)
|91%
|152
|11180
|38%
|34%
|42
|15
|46
|23
|Beloit College (WI)
|80%
|63
|9083
|42%
|50%
|16
|49
|47
|24
|Hamilton College (NY)
|93%
|71
|10909
|35%
|35%
|18
|46
|60
|25
|Connecticut College (CT)
|83%
|65
|17808
|37%
|39%
|20
|57
|45
|26
|Colby College (ME)
|91%
|49
|3602
|40%
|35%
|22
|41
|70
|27
|Mount Holyoke College (MA)
|85%
|127
|15930
|47%
|44%
|63
|16
|34
|28
|St. Olaf College (MN)
|88%
|106
|13125
|33%
|39%
|30
|35
|58
|29
|Whitman College (WA)
|88%
|43
|21290
|27%
|39%
|68
|22
|16
|30
|Gustavus Adolphus College (MN)
|79%
|145
|15404
|41%
|42%
|23
|89
|30
|31
|Knox College (IL)
|75%
|89
|16524
|45%
|51%
|61
|79
|5
|32
|Dickinson College (PA)
|84%
|67
|14970
|41%
|41%
|31
|81
|22
|33
|Bucknell University (PA)
|89%
|96
|23921
|34%
|37%
|24
|26
|125
|34
|College of the Holy Cross (MA)
|91%
|122
|17347
|38%
|37%
|10
|102
|103
|35
|University of MN–Morris (MN)*
|60%
|102
|5048
|50%
|55%
|25
|84
|57
|36
|Davidson College (NC)
|92%
|57
|8240
|42%
|39%
|29
|34
|124
|37
|University of Richmond (VA)
|84%
|145
|10855
|41%
|40%
|21
|59
|106
|38
|Colgate University (NY)
|90%
|82
|11633
|41%
|37%
|32
|33
|104
|39
|Simmons College of Kentucky (KY)
|23%
|1
|5656
|N/A
|87%
|4
|195
|189
|40
|Saint Mary's College (IN)
|78%
|67
|14787
|43%
|49%
|19
|122
|69
|41
|New College of Florida (FL)*
|64%
|46
|7194
|51%
|47%
|74
|18
|23
|42
|Allegheny College (PA)
|75%
|130
|18552
|45%
|46%
|71
|69
|13
|43
|Wheaton College (IL)
|89%
|134
|18123
|31%
|38%
|40
|28
|135
|44
|Trinity College (CT)
|84%
|67
|10909
|45%
|42%
|34
|82
|75
|45
|Juniata College (PA)
|79%
|75
|19046
|45%
|46%
|66
|58
|36
|46
|Occidental College (CA)
|84%
|108
|16697
|36%
|35%
|70
|44
|35
|47
|Hobart & William Smith Colls. (NY)
|79%
|87
|20622
|45%
|43%
|89
|99
|4
|48
|Denison University (OH)
|85%
|102
|16692
|43%
|43%
|97
|90
|3
|49
|Bates College (ME)
|90%
|52
|9238
|40%
|36%
|72
|45
|32
|50
|Kenyon College (OH)
|90%
|38
|14199
|34%
|37%
|60
|21
|116
|51
|Skidmore College (NY)
|88%
|95
|12202
|41%
|41%
|37
|53
|128
|52
|Gettysburg College (PA)
|84%
|83
|14625
|37%
|40%
|45
|75
|73
|53
|DePauw University (IN)
|84%
|101
|17868
|42%
|47%
|27
|73
|150
|54
|Saint John's University (MN)
|76%
|78
|17117
|37%
|44%
|62
|51
|68
|55
|Tougaloo College (MS)
|41%
|102
|13571
|87%
|89%
|28
|62
|174
|56
|St. Mary's College of MD (MD)*
|76%
|64
|11346
|40%
|46%
|49
|68
|92
|57
|Bennett College (NC)
|44%
|87
|20170
|86%
|89%
|38
|140
|62
|58
|Sacred Heart Major Seminary (MI)
|65%
|13
|23205
|56%
|53%
|7
|175
|201
|59
|Barnard College (NY)
|93%
|113
|14406
|38%
|36%
|53
|19
|164
|60
|Muhlenberg College (PA)
|83%
|63
|18808
|42%
|42%
|39
|123
|80
|61
|Kalamazoo College (MI)
|83%
|60
|18118
|43%
|45%
|81
|43
|49
|62
|St. John's College (MD)
|72%
|22
|17041
|40%
|44%
|58
|40
|144
|63
|Colorado College (CO)
|88%
|50
|10523
|35%
|36%
|86
|38
|64
|64
|Bethune-Cookman University (FL)
|39%
|338
|16088
|87%
|87%
|17
|162
|175
|65
|Albion College (MI)
|65%
|63
|11955
|52%
|56%
|59
|83
|98
|66
|Linfield College (OR)
|72%
|108
|22925
|45%
|49%
|51
|107
|97
|67
|Pitzer College (CA)
|85%
|40
|12842
|42%
|39%
|113
|103
|11
|68
|Hampshire College (MA)
|67%
|57
|18687
|47%
|46%
|168
|23
|1
|69
|Univ. of NH–Manchester (NH)*
|61%
|53
|10438
|44%
|45%
|8
|190
|196
|70
|Virginia Military Institute (VA)*
|78%
|53
|9888
|37%
|42%
|56
|152
|76
|71
|Thomas Aquinas College (CA)
|81%
|30
|18435
|28%
|43%
|14
|119
|201
|72
|Rust College (MS)
|33%
|130
|10095
|81%
|86%
|43
|164
|105
|73
|Centre College (KY)
|84%
|53
|16174
|44%
|41%
|99
|77
|33
|74
|Salem College (NC)
|57%
|105
|15987
|66%
|62%
|64
|142
|88
|75
|Lewis & Clark College (OR)
|78%
|111
|22652
|41%
|41%
|149
|30
|15
|76
|University of Mary Washington (VA)*
|69%
|168
|16056
|47%
|47%
|76
|114
|56
|77
|Univ. of NC–Asheville (NC)*
|63%
|253
|9863
|58%
|51%
|80
|63
|91
|78
|Coe College (IA)
|67%
|79
|16297
|44%
|48%
|82
|118
|41
|79
|Lake Forest College (IL)
|72%
|143
|18750
|49%
|49%
|47
|95
|169
|80
|Bard College (NY)
|75%
|84
|19245
|41%
|49%
|95
|72
|44
|81
|University of Puget Sound (WA)
|78%
|110
|28054
|41%
|40%
|122
|70
|19
|82
|Willamette University (OR)
|75%
|100
|25468
|43%
|44%
|93
|42
|109
|83
|Goucher College (MD)
|66%
|69
|19924
|48%
|54%
|110
|126
|21
|84
|Whittier College (CA)
|68%
|152
|20973
|56%
|55%
|104
|135
|25
|85
|St. Lawrence University (NY)
|84%
|96
|15285
|41%
|43%
|91
|133
|40
|86
|Agnes Scott College (GA)
|69%
|85
|18119
|65%
|58%
|137
|65
|17
|87
|Scripps College (CA)
|87%
|31
|15306
|34%
|35%
|85
|61
|138
|88
|Wartburg College (IA)
|67%
|97
|18378
|45%
|48%
|138
|148
|7
|89
|Lycoming College (PA)
|68%
|100
|15003
|52%
|54%
|35
|134
|195
|90
|Hartwick College (NY)
|58%
|106
|20644
|49%
|55%
|96
|129
|50
|91
|Sewanee–Univ. of the South (TN)
|81%
|65
|20572
|44%
|41%
|119
|100
|29
|92
|Union College (NY)
|87%
|89
|15998
|38%
|40%
|52
|157
|167
|93
|Wabash College (IN)
|74%
|51
|15256
|51%
|44%
|98
|60
|136
|94
|Furman University (SC)
|81%
|83
|20437
|44%
|39%
|143
|48
|28
|95
|St. John's College (NM)
|51%
|25
|22434
|48%
|48%
|114
|54
|111
|96
|Trinity University (TX)
|79%
|84
|14852
|36%
|40%
|139
|39
|52
|97
|Hope College (MI)
|79%
|159
|18767
|42%
|44%
|112
|52
|113
|98
|Wofford College (SC)
|80%
|77
|20130
|47%
|42%
|84
|147
|94
|99
|Drew University (NJ)
|62%
|95
|18737
|54%
|52%
|106
|115
|59
|100
|College of Wooster (OH)
|74%
|102
|17206
|44%
|45%
|136
|47
|42
|101
|Claflin University (SC)
|52%
|276
|19392
|84%
|86%
|94
|132
|86
|102
|Soka University of America (CA)
|92%
|31
|12337
|58%
|50%
|69
|138
|165
|103
|Cornell College (IA)
|72%
|97
|21630
|52%
|47%
|163
|78
|14
|104
|CUNY Medgar Evers College (NY)*
|24%
|290
|5954
|68%
|79%
|65
|160
|183
|105
|Washington & Jefferson College (PA)
|73%
|74
|21816
|49%
|47%
|87
|96
|151
|106
|Reed College (OR)
|82%
|56
|17265
|40%
|35%
|170
|10
|120
|107
|Houghton College (NY)
|72%
|102
|22823
|44%
|49%
|102
|93
|132
|108
|Ripon College (WI)
|68%
|69
|15496
|52%
|50%
|109
|80
|126
|109
|Central College (IA)
|68%
|89
|18584
|45%
|47%
|162
|161
|9
|110
|Westminster College (PA)
|69%
|112
|17098
|49%
|51%
|107
|185
|61
|111
|Saint Anselm College (NH)
|77%
|77
|22347
|41%
|41%
|116
|163
|66
|112
|Hendrix College (AR)
|78%
|70
|14788
|44%
|40%
|146
|29
|100
|113
|Covenant College (GA)
|67%
|68
|20606
|39%
|45%
|77
|146
|172
|114
|Oberlin College (OH)
|86%
|63
|16457
|36%
|38%
|157
|17
|133
|115
|Augustana College (IL)
|76%
|136
|18933
|46%
|45%
|105
|117
|130
|116
|Rhodes College (TN)
|82%
|70
|17965
|46%
|39%
|133
|92
|63
|117
|Albright College (PA)
|59%
|135
|17056
|58%
|60%
|83
|172
|145
|118
|Simpson University (CA)
|72%
|157
|21483
|55%
|59%
|88
|180
|127
|119
|Warren Wilson College (NC)
|52%
|59
|21693
|50%
|51%
|178
|111
|2
|120
|Illinois College (IL)
|66%
|71
|13557
|48%
|52%
|92
|150
|140
|121
|Bennington College (VT)
|71%
|33
|23180
|45%
|49%
|123
|121
|82
|122
|Washington College (MD)
|72%
|47
|18470
|47%
|47%
|73
|143
|184
|123
|Susquehanna University (PA)
|72%
|109
|20371
|46%
|45%
|103
|145
|134
|124
|MA College of Liberal Arts (MA)*
|58%
|136
|14113
|60%
|56%
|79
|176
|158
|125
|Earlham College (IN)
|69%
|56
|16336
|47%
|50%
|153
|36
|110
|126
|Bryn Athyn College (PA)
|52%
|15
|16925
|52%
|60%
|75
|167
|179
|127
|Ursinus College (PA)
|78%
|87
|23946
|44%
|43%
|115
|67
|170
|128
|Concordia College–Moorhead (MN)
|72%
|139
|19130
|41%
|45%
|128
|106
|81
|129
|SUNY Purchase College (NY)*
|67%
|297
|15758
|57%
|52%
|78
|173
|163
|130
|Randolph College (VA)
|60%
|36
|20142
|59%
|56%
|148
|88
|51
|131
|Providence Christian College (CA)
|61%
|8
|20685
|58%
|60%
|57
|195
|201
|132
|Saint Norbert College (WI)
|72%
|109
|21446
|44%
|45%
|142
|139
|38
|133
|Monmouth College (IL)
|57%
|104
|14362
|52%
|53%
|125
|136
|84
|134
|Univ. of Virginia's Coll.–Wise (VA)*
|47%
|134
|8934
|64%
|60%
|90
|165
|157
|135
|Dillard University (LA)
|43%
|165
|17127
|84%
|83%
|145
|74
|77
|136
|Wittenberg University (OH)
|65%
|93
|18935
|52%
|47%
|155
|71
|65
|137
|Lawrence University (WI)
|79%
|75
|16617
|45%
|43%
|140
|64
|118
|138
|Presbyterian College (SC)
|66%
|52
|17237
|52%
|54%
|124
|154
|87
|139
|Luther College (IA)
|78%
|102
|19637
|41%
|44%
|135
|86
|112
|140
|Saint Vincent College (PA)
|74%
|99
|16653
|49%
|48%
|111
|131
|152
|141
|Transylvania University (KY)
|74%
|63
|20686
|49%
|43%
|147
|91
|78
|142
|Sweet Briar College (VA)
|54%
|34
|20786
|52%
|54%
|121
|108
|142
|143
|Saint Michael's College (VT)
|79%
|81
|22945
|40%
|43%
|141
|94
|101
|144
|Bloomfield College (NJ)
|33%
|157
|18685
|75%
|79%
|101
|183
|146
|145
|Stonehill College (MA)
|80%
|81
|25882
|39%
|41%
|129
|112
|108
|146
|Wheaton College (MA)
|79%
|83
|21700
|46%
|42%
|108
|178
|137
|147
|Westminster College (MO)
|59%
|57
|19212
|54%
|52%
|169
|14
|162
|148
|Hanover College (IN)
|67%
|87
|16372
|53%
|49%
|126
|97
|160
|149
|Austin College (TX)
|70%
|75
|17629
|50%
|46%
|156
|66
|122
|150
|Cheyney University of PA (PA)* ^^
|24%
|89
|11686
|86%
|85%
|134
|159
|107
|151
|Southwestern University (TX)
|73%
|81
|21674
|44%
|46%
|154
|85
|117
|152
|Univ. of Pittsburgh–Greensburg (PA)*
|37%
|91
|14701
|47%
|50%
|100
|169
|188
|153
|Sarah Lawrence College (NY)
|79%
|55
|28029
|43%
|42%
|151
|76
|141
|154
|Wells College (NY)
|55%
|56
|17540
|60%
|59%
|130
|120
|149
|155
|Ohio Wesleyan University (OH)
|68%
|88
|21951
|50%
|48%
|160
|98
|102
|156
|Maryville College (TN)
|57%
|91
|16289
|56%
|50%
|171
|141
|26
|157
|Westmont College (CA)
|76%
|74
|25254
|41%
|42%
|118
|124
|186
|158
|Gordon College (MA)
|71%
|80
|22516
|43%
|48%
|159
|127
|96
|159
|Lane College (TN)
|28%
|191
|13483
|85%
|89%
|120
|194
|153
|160
|Spelman College (GA)
|77%
|214
|40870
|84%
|78%
|186
|37
|48
|161
|University of Maine–Machias (ME)*
|35%
|42
|7440
|66%
|66%
|117
|186
|182
|162
|Virginia Union University (VA)
|33%
|130
|20690
|83%
|89%
|127
|168
|171
|163
|Roanoke College (VA)
|68%
|111
|21385
|49%
|47%
|144
|125
|159
|164
|Franklin College (IN)
|62%
|75
|17068
|57%
|50%
|161
|179
|95
|165
|Virginia Wesleyan University (VA)
|52%
|106
|21731
|63%
|58%
|172
|171
|43
|166
|Bethany Lutheran College (MN)
|53%
|44
|12613
|47%
|52%
|132
|182
|166
|167
|Millsaps College (MS)
|67%
|35
|20001
|56%
|54%
|165
|55
|178
|168
|Aquinas College (MI)
|60%
|113
|14814
|56%
|53%
|158
|153
|154
|169
|Bridgewater College (VA)
|64%
|101
|17182
|51%
|52%
|131
|170
|190
|170
|Hollins University (VA)
|56%
|50
|18002
|59%
|53%
|173
|113
|123
|171
|Meredith College (NC)
|61%
|107
|20678
|56%
|52%
|179
|151
|72
|172
|Georgetown College (KY)
|55%
|65
|15756
|59%
|49%
|187
|155
|27
|173
|Bethany College (WV)
|42%
|48
|14269
|63%
|60%
|177
|184
|71
|174
|Guilford College (NC)
|50%
|206
|20831
|67%
|59%
|182
|130
|89
|175
|Paine College (GA)
|23%
|51
|13975
|86%
|90%
|152
|166
|191
|176
|Johnson C. Smith University (NC)
|39%
|100
|19336
|85%
|87%
|175
|116
|143
|177
|Centenary College of Louisiana (LA)
|53%
|44
|20811
|52%
|51%
|185
|87
|114
|178
|Univ. of Science & Arts of Okla. (OK)*
|41%
|47
|6757
|67%
|63%
|164
|191
|155
|179
|Martin University (IN)
|9%
|29
|14672
|83%
|90%
|166
|195
|148
|180
|Randall University (OK)
|38%
|14
|15117
|70%
|71%
|150
|195
|198
|181
|Emmanuel College (MA)
|67%
|113
|26516
|55%
|47%
|181
|192
|115
|182
|Morehouse College (GA)
|54%
|174
|33490
|82%
|75%
|195
|32
|139
|183
|Allen University (SC)
|25%
|66
|14115
|87%
|90%
|167
|189
|181
|184
|Randolph-Macon College (VA)
|64%
|72
|21432
|51%
|48%
|174
|156
|187
|185
|Ouachita Baptist University (AR)
|65%
|83
|17327
|51%
|47%
|188
|144
|129
|186
|Oakwood University (AL)
|49%
|112
|25215
|83%
|81%
|194
|101
|121
|187
|Hampden-Sydney College (VA)
|65%
|43
|26321
|46%
|44%
|184
|158
|168
|188
|University of the West (CA)
|54%
|4
|10367
|78%
|72%
|176
|195
|176
|189
|Lyon College (AR)
|47%
|51
|16583
|58%
|53%
|193
|137
|131
|190
|Holy Cross College (IN)
|45%
|40
|19431
|58%
|51%
|183
|195
|185
|191
|Hebrew Theological College (IL)
|9%
|14
|16168
|43%
|58%
|180
|177
|199
|192
|Young Harris College (GA)
|40%
|63
|17435
|59%
|58%
|196
|187
|79
|193
|Oglethorpe University (GA)
|48%
|68
|19721
|67%
|57%
|189
|149
|192
|194
|Ave Maria University (FL)
|56%
|52
|14292
|57%
|51%
|190
|174
|180
|195
|Eckerd College (FL)
|65%
|124
|28645
|56%
|46%
|201
|128
|67
|196
|Fisk University (TN)
|37%
|52
|24140
|86%
|80%
|199
|50
|161
|197
|Southern Virginia University (VA)
|40%
|66
|17037
|63%
|55%
|191
|193
|177
|198
|Pillar College (NJ)
|37%
|46
|19095
|73%
|71%
|192
|195
|197
|199
|Marymount Manhattan College (NY)
|48%
|83
|33207
|58%
|54%
|197
|181
|156
|200
|Birmingham-Southern College (AL)
|67%
|48
|20565
|56%
|47%
|202
|105
|173
|201
|East-West University (IL)
|23%
|107
|18528
|80%
|75%
|198
|195
|194
|202
|King's College (NY)
|51%
|38
|31979
|45%
|48%
|200
|188
|200
|203
|Beulah Heights University (GA)
|25%
|39
|11162
|87%
|72%
|203
|195
|193