The Washington Monthly is the first and only publication to rank America’s best colleges for vocational certificates. To build the rankings, we pulled numbers for the ten most common undergraduate certificate programs from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard dataset. For each program, we rank colleges according to the median earnings of their students one year after graduation. For informational purposes, we also show the median federal student loan debt and a debt-to-earnings ratio.
Click here for a more detailed explanation, here for all of our other rankings, and here to download the full vocational certificate data set.
|Name
|Median debt of graduates
|Median annual earnings
|Total debt as a % of annual earnings
|BEST
|Carrington College–Spokane (WA)°
|7905
|23422
|34%
|Mind Body Institute (TN)°
|6415
|23469
|27%
|Lincoln Technical Institute (NJ)°
|7205
|23611
|31%
|University of Western States (OR)
|11860
|23659
|50%
|Center for the Healing Arts (NJ)°
|5564
|23679
|23%
|Pinnacle Career Institute–South Kansas City (MO)°
|7595
|23711
|32%
|Cortiva Institute–Cromwell (CT)°
|7017
|23835
|29%
|Metro Beauty Academy (PA)°
|7456
|24378
|31%
|Salon Professional Academy–Fargo (ND)°
|8630
|24669
|35%
|Sage School of Massage & Esthetics (OR)°
|5779
|24750
|23%
|WORST
|South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (TX)°
|5998
|9735
|62%
|Chattanooga State Community College (TN)*
|11038
|13586
|81%
|Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers (FL)°
|7014
|14277
|49%
|College of Massage Therapy (ID)°
|6109
|14564
|42%
|Headlines Academy Inc (SD)°
|7007
|14756
|47%
|Dr. Ida Rolf Institute (CO)
|6610
|14860
|44%
|Cayce/Reilly School of Massage (VA)
|6443
|15053
|43%
|Great Lakes Institute of Technology (PA)°
|8916
|15125
|59%
|Harris School of Business–Wilmington (DE)°
|6635
|15230
|44%
|Sarasota School of Massage Therapy (FL)°
|7876
|15622
|50%