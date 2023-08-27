NOTE: Board/student diversity alignment for a sample of 100 institutions drawn from the top, middle, and bottom of the Washington Monthly’s 2022 College Rankings.

*If the percentage of undergraduate women and students of color is exactly the same as the percentage of women and people of color on the board of trustees, the institution receives a score of 1.0.

An institution with an alignment score over 1.0 has a higher percentage of women trustees and trustees of color than women students and students of color.

An institution with an alignment score under 1.0 has a lower percentage of women trustees and trustees of color than women students and students of color.

You can find a full discussion of these rankings here.