The Government Bureaucrat You Never Heard of Who Is Fixing the Climate, the Supply Chain, and the Border

The latest issue of the Washington Monthly magazine covers how “Bidenomics really is a BFD.”

Rana Foroohar, in The Great Reordering, explains how President Joe Biden has engineered a “true economic paradigm shift” that is shaping markets instead of deferring to them.

Will Norris argues Biden is Winning the Anti-monopoly Game with aggressive antitrust enforcement policies.

And Paul Glastris compares Biden to his predecessor Harry Truman, as both fused economic philosophy with diplomacy to “build a global order … while building a broad middle class.”

But how exactly is a grand economic vision translated into action that benefits regular people? Who in government takes the words in legislation, crafted by Congress then signed by the president, and brings them to life?

One of those people is Robin Carnahan, who leads the General Services Administration.

You might now be asking yourself: Who is Robin Carnahan and what is the General Services Administration? Fortunately, I have answers.

I recently interviewed Administrator Carnahan about the work she is doing to implement Biden’s signature programs: the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law.

I recently interviewed Administrator Carnahan about the work she is doing to implement Biden's signature programs: the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law.

And for a post-Halloween treat, also featured on the Washington Monthly website is a satirical judicial opinion penned by Garrett Epps: Saving the World May Be Fashionable, But We Are a Nation of Laws, Federal Judge Explains.

Epps envisions a future court case in which federal government action to stop an asteroid from obliterating the Earth is deemed unconstitutional. You might just learn something about the Major Questions Doctrine.