Quick Takes: No News Edition

The tag line I use for this feature is, “A roundup of news that caught my eye today.” But there wasn’t any news that caught my eye today. Sure…things happened and people wrote/talked about them. But when the biggest story of the day is a huge blowup about what CNN told a xenophobic reddit user, you can be pretty sure that nothing real significant happened.

So rather than roundup a bunch of quotes from stories that really don’t matter, I’m going to give the whole thing a pass. We’ll all be much better served by doing things like checking on our garden. Here’s an update on those color bursts called Lantana:

Perhaps you’d rather binge-watch something entertaining. I’ve mentioned it before, but the best thing I’ve watched lately is HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Or maybe you just want to sit back with a nice glass of wine and listen to some good music. Here’s the song that’s been on my mind lately.

This is the line that always grabs me:

There in this place

Where your arms unfold

Here at last you see your ancient face

Now you know

Now you know

There are tons of other things you could do—like make a really great meal or spend some time catching up with an old friend. Whatever you chose to do, enjoy! You’re not missing any news and we’ll all be back here tomorrow to catch you up.