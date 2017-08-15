Quick Takes: Response to an Unhinged President

A roundup of tweets that caught my eye today.

After the President of the United States went on an unhinged racist rant during a press conference today, it seems that the most appropriate thing to do would be to round up some of the twitter response.

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/vxR3hTUqe3 — Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) August 15, 2017

Trump aide to me, just now: "That wasn't in the plan. None of it was supposed to happen" — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 15, 2017

Can we get over the “Kelly’s gonna fix this” now? https://t.co/G99XKIgSqj — Nancy LeTourneau (@Smartypants60) August 15, 2017

White supremacists said yesterday that Trump's condemnation was clearly insincere. Pundits were more generous. The supremacists were right. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2017

POTUS is referring to the torch-carrying crowd on Friday night who chanted “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” Nice people? https://t.co/YO1yS1tg6q — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 15, 2017

I've interviewed a lot of alt-right leaders recently. Trump just defended Charlottesville harder than many *actual white nationalists* did. — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) August 15, 2017

Trump isn’t calculating demographic political advantages to not denouncing white supremacist groups. He’s just a white supremacist. — (((Ryan Houlihan))) (@RyanHoulihan) August 15, 2017

There hasn't been a full reveal under pressure like this since A Few Good Men . Unbelievable. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 15, 2017