Quick Takes: Response to an Unhinged President

After the President of the United States went on an unhinged racist rant during a press conference today, it seems that the most appropriate thing to do would be to round up some of the twitter response.
John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/vxR3hTUqe3
— Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) August 15, 2017
Trump aide to me, just now: "That wasn't in the plan. None of it was supposed to happen"
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 15, 2017
Can we get over the “Kelly’s gonna fix this” now? https://t.co/G99XKIgSqj
— Nancy LeTourneau (@Smartypants60) August 15, 2017
White supremacists said yesterday that Trump's condemnation was clearly insincere. Pundits were more generous. The supremacists were right.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2017
POTUS is referring to the torch-carrying crowd on Friday night who chanted “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.”
Nice people? https://t.co/YO1yS1tg6q
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 15, 2017
I've interviewed a lot of alt-right leaders recently. Trump just defended Charlottesville harder than many *actual white nationalists* did.
— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) August 15, 2017
Trump isn’t calculating demographic political advantages to not denouncing white supremacist groups. He’s just a white supremacist.
— (((Ryan Houlihan))) (@RyanHoulihan) August 15, 2017
There hasn't been a full reveal under pressure like this since A Few Good Men . Unbelievable.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 15, 2017
The Confederate monument we most desperately need to remove currently occupies the White House.
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 15, 2017
Brutal cartoon from @guardian. pic.twitter.com/dydsPSzRqO
— Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) August 14, 2017