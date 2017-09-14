WATCH: How Can Colleges Better Serve Adult Students?

Some 40 percent of college students are 25 or older, but most colleges aren’t very responsive to adult learners.

The pervasive image of college students as kids a few years out of high school is badly out of date—today, some 40 percent of college students are 25 or older. Many of these students attend schools that cost too much and don’t deliver high salaries down the road.

However, some colleges are finding creative ways to make educating adults their core mission and are transforming higher education to be responsive to the people—of all ages—who actually use it.

New America and Washington Monthly are hosting a panel discussion with some of the most innovative leaders in adult education.

