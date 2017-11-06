Quick Takes: Michael Flynn is in Mueller’s Hot Seat

* Over the weekend, NBC News reported this:

Federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his son as part of the probe into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 election, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation… Flynn’s son, Michael G. Flynn, who worked closely with his father, accompanied him during the campaign and briefly worked on the presidential transition, could be indicted separately or at the same time as his father, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. If the elder Flynn is willing to cooperate with investigators in order to help his son, two of the sources said, it could also change his own fate, potentially limiting any legal consequences.

In other words…

Flynn’s decision – protect Trump or secure his son’s freedom – could be the whole enchilada. Red alert time for pardons. https://t.co/EkPNHSw7PL — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 5, 2017

* As you probably know, the Republican tax cut plan reduces the statutory corporate tax rate from about 39% to 20%. As I’ve written before, most of the large corporations don’t pay the statutory rate due to loopholes. Kevin Drum has a great chart demonstrating the growth in one of the biggest loopholes corporations take advantage of: overseas tax havens.

Does the current Republican tax plan close that loophole? Of course not. I’ll let Kevin explain.

In fact, the GOP would like to offer a lovely tax holiday that allows corporations to repatriate all this money at a tax rate of 10 percent. Normally they hate amnesties, but for some reason they like this one. I wonder why?

* Speaking of the Republican tax cut plan, the Tax Policy Center has this summary:

JUST RELEASED: "Preliminary Distributional Analysis of the 'Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," by TPC Staff https://t.co/RfYDldHeDC pic.twitter.com/QhsP7H7XkC — Tax Policy Center (@TaxPolicyCenter) November 6, 2017

* Surprise, surprise, Cameron Joseph says that Democrats are freaking out about the Virginia gubernatorial election tomorrow.

Democrats are nervous about how they’re concluding the biggest election of 2017, with some growing increasingly concerned that missteps and internal feuds are hurting their chances of winning Virginia’s crucial gubernatorial election Tuesday. “Everyone’s just scrambling to shit the bed at once,” one longtime Virginia Democratic strategist told TPM…

All that pearl-clutching is part of the problem. Besides, I come down on Yglesias’ side in this twitter exchange with Nate Silver.

This was one year ago today. I think people forget how much blowback you'd get for suggesting Trump had a chance. https://t.co/eLdvHRSMuZ pic.twitter.com/9Nll7oRgGk — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 5, 2017

Oddly we’ve now overcorrected to the point where saying the candidate leading the polls in VA will probably win is a contrarian stance. https://t.co/Vt1zwA75LE — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 5, 2017

* Here’s a novel idea for Democrats:

Dear 2020 Dem contenders, you do not have to sell out the leaders who have come before you to win. Just ask Obama how he did it – twice. — Jenn Taylor-Skinner (@JTaylorSkinner) November 3, 2017

* It’s really early in the process, but this is amazing news!

A record number of people signed up for ObamaCare in the first few days of open enrollment this year compared to the same period in previous years, several sources close to the process told The Hill. The surge in sign-ups, which was confirmed by an administration official, comes despite fears from Democrats that enrollment would fall off due to the Trump administration’s cutbacks in outreach and advertising.

I renewed over the weekend. Due to a series of complex factors, by subsidy went down, while the premium for my plan went up. I looked around and found a similar plan from another insurer that allows me to keep my doctor while paying exactly what I did this year. Thanks Obama!

* Finally, here’s the shot:

May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017

And here’s the chaser: