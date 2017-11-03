Quick Takes: Trump Says He’s the Only One That Matters

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

by Nancy LeTourneau
* Here’s more of Trump sounding like a despot (and the ultimate narcissist).

* Huge story in the Associated Press today about how the Russians hacked Democrats’ emails. But this tidbit might call a lot of what the press focused on into question:

…there were signs of dishonesty from the start. The first document Guccifer 2.0 published on June 15 came not from the DNC as advertised but from Podesta’s inbox, according to a former DNC official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

The official said the word “CONFIDENTIAL” was not in the original document.

Guccifer 2.0 had airbrushed it to catch reporters’ attention.

* Just in case anyone thought that the Russian activity on Facebook didn’t matter:

* Mark you calendars.

* Here’s an important observation by Tommy Vietor:

* This is not good news for Mitch McConnell:

Senator John McCain of Arizona is laying down the same marker on tax legislation as he did on health care, demanding regular order and support from both parties — a stance that has proved pivotal in thwarting Senate Republican efforts to undo Obamacare.

* Here’s an interesting take from the First Daughter:

I say we take her up on that. New rule: Any man who has committed sexual harassment/assault immediately loses his job. Does that work for you, Ivanka?

* I added this as an update to my post this morning about the questions Donna Brazile must answer. But just in case you didn’t see it, DNC Chair Tom Perez sent out an email to members with a description of the joint fundraising agreements that contradicts what Brazile wrote.

* Finally, there are some important elections coming up next week. Barack Obama wants you to get fired up!

