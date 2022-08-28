Welcome to the Washington Monthly’s annual College Guide and Rankings, where we rate schools based on what they do for the country. It’s our answer to U.S. News & World Report, which relies on crude and easily manipulated measures of wealth, exclusivity, and prestige.
We rank four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service. We also rank Best Bang for the Buck colleges, which help non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices. Click here to read our methodology. Click here to read our 2022 College Guide magazine issue.
Four-Year Colleges
National Universities
Institutions that award a significant number of doctoral degrees.
Liberal Arts Colleges
Baccalaureate colleges that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional programs.
Master’s Universities
Institutions that award a significant number of master’s degrees but few or no doctoral degrees.
Bachelor’s Colleges
Institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees.
Best Colleges for Student Voting
The schools doing the most to turn their students into citizens.
Best Colleges for Vocational Certificates
Find out which certificate programs will increase your earning potential—and which won’t.
Cosmetology
Dental Support
Health Diagnostics
HVAC Maintenance
Medical Administration
Medical Assistant
Nursing
Precision Metal
Somatic Bodywork
Vehicle Maintenance Repair
For even more information, be sure to check out our books, The Other College Guide and Never Too Late: The Adult Student’s Guide to College.
We are deeply grateful to the Lumina Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Foundation for Civic Leadership for their support.
