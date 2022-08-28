Welcome to the Washington Monthly’s annual College Guide and Rankings, where we rate schools based on what they do for the country. It’s our answer to U.S. News & World Report, which relies on crude and easily manipulated measures of wealth, exclusivity, and prestige.

We rank four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service. We also rank Best Bang for the Buck colleges, which help non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices. Click here to read our methodology. Click here to read our 2022 College Guide magazine issue.

Four-Year Colleges National Universities Institutions that award a significant number of doctoral degrees. Liberal Arts Colleges Baccalaureate colleges that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional programs. Master’s Universities Institutions that award a significant number of master’s degrees but few or no doctoral degrees. Bachelor’s Colleges Institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees.

